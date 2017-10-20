Lee & Man Chemical Co Ltd (0746.HK)
0746.HK on Hong Kong Stock
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in the manufacture and sales of chemical products. The product collections of the Company include polymers, basic chemicals, food and water additives, refrigerants and special coating. It main products include chloromethane products,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,547.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|825.00
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|3.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09