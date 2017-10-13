Edition:
India

Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd (0751.HK)

0751.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.84HKD
11:23am IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$3.86
Open
HK$3.87
Day's High
HK$3.89
Day's Low
HK$3.82
Volume
2,874,000
Avg. Vol
11,684,803
52-wk High
HK$5.55
52-wk Low
HK$3.58

Chart for

About

Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of consumer electronic products and upstream accessories, property holding and property holding. The Company operates in six segments: television (TV) products, TV products, digital set-top boxes,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$12,702.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,060.93
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 3.52

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29,057.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.98 10.90
ROE: -- 6.70 14.09

Latest News about 0751.HK

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital Holdings sees 9-mnth net profit attributable RMB40 mln to RMB55 mln

* Sees 9-mnth net profit attributable RMB40 million to RMB55 million, 84.15-88.47 percent lower than corresponding period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital total TV sales volume for group down 2 pct in Sept

* Group's total TV sales volume recorded a decline of 2 pct year-on-year in September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital says TV sales volume down 12 pct in Aug

* Total TV sales volume recorded a decline of 12% and 13% year-on-year in August 2017 and in April To August 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2f7eeh4) Further company coverage:

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital proposes to issue convertible bonds

* Proposed on 16 Aug to issue convertible bonds to be listed on Shenzhen stock exchange with principal amounts aggregating up to RMB1.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital announces TV sales in July 2017

* Group's tv sales volume in China market recorded a decline of 22% and 17% year-on-year in july 2017 and in April to july 2017, respectively

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital Group announces total TV sales volume for June

* Group's TV sales volume in China market recorded a decline of 28% year-on-year in June 2017

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital updates on TV sales in May 2017

* Ggroup's total TV sales volume recorded a growth of 9% and 0% year-on-year in May 2017 and in April to May 2017, respectively​

08 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital announces investment by Tencent's affiliate in Shenzhen Coocaa Network Technology Co

* Investment By Tencent's Affiliate In Shenzhen Coocaa Network Technology Company Limited

06 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital expects to record decrease of approximately 40% in net profit for year ended March 2017

* Anticipated to record decrease of approximately 40% in net profit for year ended 31 march 2017

09 May 2017
» More 0751.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates