Air China Ltd (0753.HK)

0753.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.60HKD
1:25pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.11 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
HK$6.71
Open
HK$6.68
Day's High
HK$6.68
Day's Low
HK$6.51
Volume
5,707,834
Avg. Vol
10,472,695
52-wk High
HK$8.25
52-wk Low
HK$4.89

About

Air China Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of air passenger transportation, freight transportation, postal transportation and maintenance services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and foreign regions. The Company is also engaged in domestic and international business aviation businesses,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.45
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$132,307.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14,524.82
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 1.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 5.27 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.90 10.90
ROE: -- -6.63 14.09

Latest News about 0753.HK

Cracks in China Inc’s rosy earnings reveal a patchier picture

HONG KONG/BENGALURU At first glance, China Inc's earnings are off to a roaring start to 2017: first-half net profits surged by nearly a quarter, helped by healthy expansion in the world's second-largest economy. Last year, the rise was a mere 6 percent.

11 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Chinese airlines face storm of higher costs, falling returns

* Profits crimped by declining passenger yields, rising fuel price

30 Aug 2017

Korean peninsula crisis to trim Chinese airline profits

SHANGHAI Beijing's curbs on travel to South Korea are expected to take some shine off the first-half results of China's top-three airlines, which have slashed seat numbers on flights between the countries amid tensions over North Korea.

28 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-China Eastern sells stakes in cargo unit to four firms

* Chinese aviation sector's first mixed-ownership reform deal

19 Jun 2017

Air China profit drops in first quarter as oil rises, yuan weakens

SHANGHAI, April 27 Air China's net profit fell 40 percent in the first three months of 2017, hit by rising oil prices and weakness in the yuan.

27 Apr 2017

Air China to increase flights to North Korea in May

SHANGHAI Air China Ltd will increase its flights between Beijing and the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, from early May, after it cancelled some flights this month because of what it said was weak demand.

25 Apr 2017

Earnings vs. Estimates