Hopson Development Holdings Ltd (0754.HK)
0754.HK on Hong Kong Stock
8.03HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.11 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
HK$8.14
Open
HK$8.15
Day's High
HK$8.15
Day's Low
HK$7.95
Volume
704,000
Avg. Vol
1,451,239
52-wk High
HK$10.80
52-wk Low
HK$6.51
About
Hopson Development Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company mainly operates through four segments. Property Development segment is mainly engaged in the development of residential properties in China. Its development properties include Hopson Regal... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.60
Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$19,874.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,225.56
Dividend:
|0.10
Yield (%):
|1.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Hopson Development Holdings posts Sept net contracted sales of about RMB202 mln
* In Sept group recorded a single month's net contracted sales of about RMB202 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Hopson Development says Hopson International entered agreement to sell Hopson sale assets
* Hopson International entered into agreement to sell Hopson sale assets to Golden Harmony investments
BRIEF-Hopson Development Holdings posts contracted sales of RMB5.82 bln for eight months ended 31 Aug
* Contracted sales for eight months ended 31 august 2017 amounted to approximately RMB5,824 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Hopson Development Holdings posts HY profit attributable of HK$1.26 bln
* HY profit for period attributable hk$ 1,262 million versus hk$1,693 million
BRIEF-Hopson Development recorded contracted sales of about RMB576 mln in May
* In May, group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately RMB576 million