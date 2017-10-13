Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd (0755.HK)
0755.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
HK$0.12
Open
HK$0.12
Day's High
HK$0.12
Day's Low
HK$0.12
Volume
3,680,000
Avg. Vol
10,660,881
52-wk High
HK$0.16
52-wk Low
HK$0.11
About
Shanghai Zendai Property Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company mainly operates through three segments. Sales of Properties segment is engaged in the sales of properties. Its properties include Himalayas Center and Riverside Thumb Plaza in Nanjing, among... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,785.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14,879.35
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Shanghai Zendai Property appoints Tang Jian as executive director
* Tang Jian has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.