Tianyi (Summi) Holdings Ltd (0756.HK)
0756.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
HK$1.12
Open
HK$1.12
Day's High
HK$1.13
Day's Low
HK$1.10
Volume
1,588,000
Avg. Vol
4,735,332
52-wk High
HK$1.35
52-wk Low
HK$0.96
About
Tianyi (Summi) Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the production and sales of orange juice and related products. The Company mainly operates through three segments. Plantation and Sale of Agricultural Produce segment is engaged in the plantation and sales of fresh oranges.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,455.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,347.86
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|1.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Tianyi Summi Holdings updates on increase in shareholding of a controlling shareholder
* Key Wise Group Ltd purchased 2.1 million ordinary shares of co at total consideration of HK$2.4 million with average price of about HK$1.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: