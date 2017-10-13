Edition:
China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (0762.HK)

0762.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.04 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$11.22
Open
HK$11.32
Day's High
HK$11.32
Day's Low
HK$11.20
Volume
21,197,847
Avg. Vol
48,588,632
52-wk High
HK$13.24
52-wk Low
HK$8.40

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company's businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses and others. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.14
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$263,896.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23,947.08
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Latest News about 0762.HK

Breakingviews - Communist Party assault muddles Chinese capitalism

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's President Xi Jinping wants to regain the private sector's confidence even as he squeezes it more tightly. Aligning private investment with state priorities could grease the bureaucratic skids for some companies, but more official meddling in board rooms is unlikely to produce good business decisions. Opaque party politics will confuse outside investors and blur the line between some state and private companies.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong updates on mixed ownership reform plan

* Controlling shareholder states application for non-public issuance of Unicom A share been approved by CSRC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong announces operational statistics for August

* For Aug, aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 273.043 million

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Nanjing Putian Telecommunications wins bid for China Unicom project worth 106.6 mln yuan

* Says it wins bid for China Unicom project worth 106.6 million yuan ($16.33 million)

06 Sep 2017

Betting on China stocks? Investors in state firms have edge

SHANGHAI As Chinese policy makers extend their economic reforms, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have taken pole position in the nation's stock market this year, gaining rapid strength at the expense of private firms.

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-KPN announces partnership agreement with China Unicom

* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CHINA UNICOM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

29 Aug 2017

China regulator hints at no more special treatment after Unicom deal

SHANGHAI China's securities regulator said that company ownership reform plans must strictly abide by existing regulations, hinting there will be no repeat of the special treatment given to China Unicom in its $11.7 billion restructuring.

25 Aug 2017

