ZTE Corp (0763.HK)

0763.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-1.50 (-5.59%)
Prev Close
HK$26.85
Open
HK$26.50
Day's High
HK$26.60
Day's Low
HK$25.05
Volume
33,997,899
Avg. Vol
12,763,063
52-wk High
HK$31.10
52-wk Low
HK$10.40

Chart for

About

ZTE Corporation is a China-based company principally engaged in the design, development, production, distribution and installation of a range of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) related systems, equipment and terminals. The Company mainly operates its business through three segments: Carriers’ Network segment,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$136,828.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,190.02
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 0.98

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.06 10.90
ROE: -- 3.95 14.09

Latest News about 0763.HK

BRIEF-ZTE unit acquires 48 pct stake in NETAŞ TELEKOMÜNİKASYON A.Ş. for $101.3 mln

* Says its unit, ZTE Cooperatief U.A., acquired 48 percent stake in a listed turkish company, NETAŞ TELEKOMÜNİKASYON A.Ş. for $101.3 million

19 Oct 2017

ZTE Corp says preliminary 9-mth profit up 36.6 pct y/y

HONG KONG, Oct 18 China's ZTE Corp said on Wednesday preliminary 9-month net profit rose 36.6 percent to 3.9 billion yuan ($589 million), boosted by higher revenue and a stake sale in its smartphone unit.

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-ZTE's 9-month preliminary net profit up 36.6 pct, sees 2017 net profit up sharply

* Says prelim 9-month net profit rises to 3.9 billion yuan ($589.09 million) from 2.9 billion yuan year ago

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-ZTE updates on joint tendering entity to bid for Wenzhou public security communications project​

* Co and unit proposed to form a joint tendering entity to bid for Wenzhou Public Security Communications project​

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-ZTE Corp elects Shao Weilin as executive vice president and CFO

* Announcement of change of executive vice president and chief financial officer and re-designation of director

29 Sep 2017

Former ZTE labor union chief arrested for 'misappropriating funds': court

HONG KONG The former labor union chief of Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corporation has been arrested on charges of misappropriating funds, according to authorities in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen where the firm is headquartered.

25 Aug 2017

Former ZTE labour union chief arrested for "misappropriating funds"-court

HONG KONG, Aug 25 The former labour union chief of Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corporation has been arrested on charges of misappropriating funds, according to authorities in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen where the firm is headquartered.

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-ZTE adopts new accounting policy regarding subsidy

* Says it adopted new accounting policy regarding subsidy, effective since June 12

25 Aug 2017

China's ZTE posts 30 percent rise in first-half profit on 4G, handsets

HONG KONG Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in first-half net profit, matching its forecast, as domestic telephone network providers continued to invest in fourth-generation (4G) infrastructure while sales of its mobile phones grew strongly.

24 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-China's ZTE posts 30 pct rise in H1 profit on 4G, handsets

HONG KONG, Aug 24 Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in first-half net profit, matching its forecast, as domestic telephone network providers continued to invest in fourth-generation (4G) infrastructure while sales of its mobile phones grew strongly.

24 Aug 2017
