China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd (0769.HK)
0769.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.60
HK$0.60
Open
HK$0.59
HK$0.59
Day's High
HK$0.60
HK$0.60
Day's Low
HK$0.58
HK$0.58
Volume
2,003,600
2,003,600
Avg. Vol
6,548,699
6,548,699
52-wk High
HK$0.75
HK$0.75
52-wk Low
HK$0.46
HK$0.46
About
China Rare Earth Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in the manufacture and sales of rare earth and refractory products. The Company mainly operates through two segments. Rare Earth segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of rare earth products. The rare earth products include metal... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,451.85
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,341.70
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|10.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.78
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.