Netdragon Websoft Holdings Ltd (0777.HK)
0777.HK on Hong Kong Stock
25.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
25.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.55 (-2.08%)
HK$-0.55 (-2.08%)
Prev Close
HK$26.45
HK$26.45
Open
HK$26.55
HK$26.55
Day's High
HK$26.70
HK$26.70
Day's Low
HK$25.80
HK$25.80
Volume
1,665,400
1,665,400
Avg. Vol
3,307,403
3,307,403
52-wk High
HK$34.35
HK$34.35
52-wk Low
HK$19.70
HK$19.70
About
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the development and operation of online games. The Company operates through three segments. Online Game segment is engaged in the development, operation and marketing of personal computer (PC) games, web-based games and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$14,170.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|535.75
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|0.76
Financials
BRIEF-Netdragon Websoft expects to record a HY profit attributable
* Expects to record a profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 June 2017
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hercules Capital announces acquisition of Jumpstart Games by Netdragon Websoft Holdings
* Hercules Capital announces the acquisition of portfolio company Jumpstart Games, Inc by Netdragon Websoft Holdings Limited
BRIEF-Netdragon Websoft says qtrly loss attributable improved to RMB45.7 million
* Qtrly loss attributable improved to RMB45.7 million compared to loss of RMB113.6 million for same period last year