BRIEF-Global Brands Group says unit to sell 49 pct stake in Abg-Frye Llc to ABG * Says unit Jimlar Corp to sell 49% stake in Abg-Frye Llc to ABG for us$73 million (about hk$569 million)

BRIEF-Global Brands Group Holding ‍updates acquisition of assets of BCBG brands​ * Co decided to assume additional BCBG retail store leases and acquire inventory associated with those stores at concessionary rates​

BRIEF-Global Brands says Dow Peter Famulak resigns as executive director * Dow Peter Famulak has resigned from his position as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: