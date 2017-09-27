Edition:
Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd (0798.HK)

0798.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
HK$0.77
Open
HK$0.77
Day's High
HK$0.78
Day's Low
HK$0.75
Volume
6,300,000
Avg. Vol
11,708,999
52-wk High
HK$0.90
52-wk Low
HK$0.58

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited, formerly Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the development of properties. The Company operates through five segments. Property Development and Investment Holding segment is engaged in... (more)

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,872.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7,935.76
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 2.70

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-China Electronics Optics Valley Union says entered financial services agreement

Sept 27 China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Electronics Optics Valley Union says unit enters JV agreement with Excellence Real Estate Group

Sept 19 China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding posts HY revenue of RMB1.30 bln

Aug 17 China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd:

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Electronics Optics Valley Union expects HY net profit to increase by about 70%

Aug 9 China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd :

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Electronics Optics Valley Union notes increase in trading volume of shares

June 14 China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd

14 Jun 2017
