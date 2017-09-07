IGG Inc (0799.HK)
0799.HK on Hong Kong Stock
10.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
10.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$10.84
HK$10.84
Open
HK$10.92
HK$10.92
Day's High
HK$10.92
HK$10.92
Day's Low
HK$10.68
HK$10.68
Volume
5,810,713
5,810,713
Avg. Vol
19,724,536
19,724,536
52-wk High
HK$14.30
HK$14.30
52-wk Low
HK$5.00
HK$5.00
About
IGG Inc is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the development and operation of online games. The main businesses of the Company include the development, operation and marketing of mobile games, browser games and client-based games. Its online games include casual games, as well as mid-core games,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$14,725.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,355.98
|Dividend:
|0.13
|Yield (%):
|1.93
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.83
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|20.22
|14.09
BRIEF-Bio-Techne releases serological assay to detect Zika virus infections
* Bio-Techne releases a highly sensitive and specific serological assay to detect Zika virus infections