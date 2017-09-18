Edition:
India

Value Partners Group Ltd (0806.HK)

0806.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.94HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-2.46%)
Prev Close
HK$8.14
Open
HK$8.12
Day's High
HK$8.14
Day's Low
HK$7.94
Volume
5,402,000
Avg. Vol
7,595,377
52-wk High
HK$8.75
52-wk Low
HK$6.04

Chart for

About

Value Partners Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in asset management businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Asset Management segment is engaged in the provision of investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts. It manages absolute return... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.29
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$14,073.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,851.71
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 0.63

Financials

Latest News about 0806.HK

BRIEF-Value Partners Group's unaudited AUM as at Aug 31 were US$16.4 bln

* Unaudited aum of company and its subsidiaries as at 31 August 2017 were approximately US$16.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Value Partners Group says HY profit attributable was HK$ 219.5 mln

* HY profit attributable to owners of the co HK$ 219.5 million versus HK$5 million

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Value Partners Group buys properties in Japan

* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of Properties In Japan

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Value Partners Group expects HY consolidated profit attributable to increase

* Consolidated profit attributable is expected to increase significantly to about HK$200 million for six months ended 30 June 2017

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Value Partners Group clarifies on ‍fraudulent website​s

* Clarifies that it has no connection with company named in fraudulent materials

09 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Value Partners Group updates on recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of co

* Noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company and news reports and market rumors regarding co

22 May 2017

China's HNA in talks to buy stake in Hong Kong-listed Value Partners: Bloomberg

HONG KONG Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a stake in Hong Kong asset management company Value Partners Group Ltd , Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

22 May 2017

UPDATE 2-China's HNA in talks to buy stake in Hong Kong-listed Value Partners - Bloomberg

HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a stake in Hong Kong asset management company Value Partners Group Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

22 May 2017

BRIEF-Value Partners Group updates on trading halt request

* Trading in shares of Value Partners Group Limited has been halted at 1:26 p.m. on 22/5/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 May 2017

China's HNA in talks to buy stake in Hong Kong-listed Value Partners - Bloomberg

HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to purchase a stake in Hong Kong asset management company Value Partners Group Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

22 May 2017
» More 0806.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates