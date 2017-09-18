BRIEF-Value Partners Group's unaudited AUM as at Aug 31 were US$16.4 bln * Unaudited aum of company and its subsidiaries as at 31 August 2017 were approximately US$16.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Value Partners Group says HY profit attributable was HK$ 219.5 mln * HY profit attributable to owners of the co HK$ 219.5 million versus HK$5 million

BRIEF-Value Partners Group buys properties in Japan * Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of Properties In Japan

BRIEF-Value Partners Group expects HY consolidated profit attributable to increase * Consolidated profit attributable is expected to increase significantly to about HK$200 million for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Value Partners Group clarifies on ‍fraudulent website​s * Clarifies that it has no connection with company named in fraudulent materials

BRIEF-Value Partners Group updates on recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of co * Noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company and news reports and market rumors regarding co

UPDATE 2-China's HNA in talks to buy stake in Hong Kong-listed Value Partners - Bloomberg HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a stake in Hong Kong asset management company Value Partners Group Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

BRIEF-Value Partners Group updates on trading halt request * Trading in shares of Value Partners Group Limited has been halted at 1:26 p.m. on 22/5/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: