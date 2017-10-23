Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust (0808.HK)
0808.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
HK$3.36
Open
HK$3.35
Day's High
HK$3.35
Day's Low
HK$3.33
Volume
580,000
Avg. Vol
1,563,770
52-wk High
HK$3.47
52-wk Low
HK$3.00
About
Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Hong Kong-based REIT. The objectives of the REIT are to produce stable and sustainable distributions to unitholders and to achieve long-term growth in the net asset value per unit, by investing in commercial properties portfolio in Hong Kong. The REIT owns high-quality offices,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,865.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,465.55
|Dividend:
|0.09
|Yield (%):
|5.38