Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd (0811.HK)
0811.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.91HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
HK$6.90
Open
HK$6.90
Day's High
HK$6.95
Day's Low
HK$6.86
Volume
873,000
Avg. Vol
1,288,857
52-wk High
HK$8.09
52-wk Low
HK$6.22
About
Xinhua Winshare publishing & Media Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the editing, publishing and sales of publications and the development of multicultural industry. The Company is mainly engaged in the editing and publishing of publications, the retail and distribution of books and audiovisual products... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$16,584.83
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,233.84
|Dividend:
|0.34
|Yield (%):
|5.29