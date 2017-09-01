Fitch Maintains Guangzhou R&F's 'BB' Ratings on Watch Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd.'s 'BB' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), senior unsecured rating and the ratings of all its outstanding notes issued by subsidiaries. Guangzhou R&F's leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, weakened to 69% at end-1H17, from 63% at end-2016, following ag

BRIEF-Shimao Property posts HY net profit from core business attributable of RMB3.66 bln * HY net profit from core business attributable to shareholders increased by 4.5% to rmb3.661 billion

BRIEF-Shimao Property Holdings posts HY net profit attributableto equity holders of Shanghai Shimao of RMB1.40 bln * Shanghai Shimao co's HY operating income RMB10.09 billion versus RMB6.55 billion

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Investors chase yield in perps HONG KONG, July 25 (IFR) - Perpetual securities are gaining a steady following in secondary trading, reflecting ongoing demand for high returns from the Reg S market.

Fitch Places Guangzhou R&F's 'BB' Ratings on Watch Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd.'s 'BB' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), senior unsecured rating and ratings of all of its outstanding notes issued by subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). This follows its plan to acquire Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd.'s (BBB/Negative) hotel assets for CNY20 billion. Fitch believes the acquisition w

BRIEF-Shimao Property Holdings ‍updates on June month contracted sales * ‍In June 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb11.31 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Fitch Assigns China's Shimao USD Notes Final 'BBB-' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based property developer Shimao Property Holdings Limited's (BBB-/Stable) USD600 million 4.75% senior notes due 2022 a final rating of 'BBB-'. The notes are rated at the same level as Shimao's senior unsecured rating as they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information alrea

BRIEF-Shimao Property Holdings issues additional senior notes due 2022 * Announces issuance of additional US$150 million 4.75% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shimao Property announces notes issuance * Issuance Of US$450 million 4.75% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: