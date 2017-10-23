China Silver Group Ltd (0815.HK)
0815.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.58
Open
HK$2.56
Day's High
HK$2.61
Day's Low
HK$2.56
Volume
6,292,000
Avg. Vol
7,051,124
52-wk High
HK$2.71
52-wk Low
HK$1.31
About
China Silver Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of silver products. The Company operates through two segments. Manufacturing segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of silver ingots and other non-ferrous metals in China. These products are used... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,731.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,615.35
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|1.30
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|10.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.78
|14.09