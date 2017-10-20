Edition:
China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd (0817.HK)

0817.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
HK$3.91
Open
HK$3.93
Day's High
HK$3.98
Day's Low
HK$3.87
Volume
12,650,287
Avg. Vol
37,622,664
52-wk High
HK$4.57
52-wk Low
HK$2.00

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited, formerly Franshion Properties (China) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in development of, investment in and operation of real estate projects, focusing on city and property development, hotel operations, commercial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$45,261.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 10,674.87
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 2.12

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-China Jinmao says ‍contemplating disposal of 50% stake in 3 units

* Contemplating disposal of 50 pct stake in 3 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings updates on contracted sales ‍for nine months ended Sept 30

* For nine months ended 30 September group's accumulative contracted sales amount and sales consideration is RMB37.80 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings says August contracted sales RMB4,785.4 mln​

* ‍August contracted sales of rmb4,785.4 million​ Source text (http://bit.ly/2eEMBLC) Further company coverage:

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings Group says Jiamao Properties enters capital increase agreement

* Jiamao properties entered into capital increase agreement with bcdc, suzhou yuejin and merchants suzhou

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings announces appointment of an executive director

* Song Liuyi has been appointed by board as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Jinmao says July contracted sales RMB 3.32 bln

* In july 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb3,318.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC cuts stake in China Jinmao Holdings - HKEx filing

* Singapore's Gic Private Ltd sells 15 million shares Of China Jinmao Holdings at an average price per share of HK$3.595 on Aug 1 - HKEx filing

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Jinmao holdings Group granted purchase option by Wuhan Huazi

* Wuhan Huazi, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinochem Group, granted the purchase option to the company‍​

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings expects to record increase in unaudited profit HY ended 30 June 2017

* Expects to record increase of about 100pct in unaudited profit attributable to owners of parent for six months ended 30 June 2017

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Jinmao says group achieved property contracted sales of RMB9,238.5 mln in June

* In June 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB9,238.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

06 Jul 2017
