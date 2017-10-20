BRIEF-China Jinmao says ‍contemplating disposal of 50% stake in 3 units * Contemplating disposal of 50 pct stake in 3 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings updates on contracted sales ‍for nine months ended Sept 30 * For nine months ended 30 September group's accumulative contracted sales amount and sales consideration is RMB37.80 billion​

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings says August contracted sales RMB4,785.4 mln​ * ‍August contracted sales of rmb4,785.4 million​

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings Group says Jiamao Properties enters capital increase agreement * Jiamao properties entered into capital increase agreement with bcdc, suzhou yuejin and merchants suzhou

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings announces appointment of an executive director * Song Liuyi has been appointed by board as an executive director

BRIEF-China Jinmao says July contracted sales RMB 3.32 bln * In july 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb3,318.7 million

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC cuts stake in China Jinmao Holdings - HKEx filing * Singapore's Gic Private Ltd sells 15 million shares Of China Jinmao Holdings at an average price per share of HK$3.595 on Aug 1 - HKEx filing

BRIEF-China Jinmao holdings Group granted purchase option by Wuhan Huazi * Wuhan Huazi, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinochem Group, granted the purchase option to the company‍​

BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings expects to record increase in unaudited profit HY ended 30 June 2017 * Expects to record increase of about 100pct in unaudited profit attributable to owners of parent for six months ended 30 June 2017