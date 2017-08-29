Edition:
Tianneng Power International Ltd (0819.HK)

0819.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
HK$7.62
Open
HK$7.67
Day's High
HK$7.75
Day's Low
HK$7.59
Volume
2,102,000
Avg. Vol
4,448,074
52-wk High
HK$8.40
52-wk Low
HK$5.92

About

Tianneng Power International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of lead-acid batteries and battery-related accessories. The main products of the Company include lead-acid motive battery products, such as electrical bicycle batteries, electrical tricycle... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.20
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$9,339.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,126.55
Dividend: 0.26
Yield (%): 3.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about 0819.HK

BRIEF-Tianneng Power International posts HY net profit of RMB461 mln

* HY revenue increased by about 24.8 percent to about RMB11.362 billion

29 Aug 2017
