Value Convergence Holdings Ltd (0821.HK)

0821.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-4.85%)
Prev Close
HK$1.65
Open
HK$1.64
Day's High
HK$1.64
Day's Low
HK$1.56
Volume
2,404,000
Avg. Vol
3,871,489
52-wk High
HK$3.39
52-wk Low
HK$1.03

About

Value Convergence Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of financial services. The Company operates through three segments. The Brokerage and Financing segment is engaged in the brokerage and dealing of securities, futures and options, the provision of margin... (more)

No analyst recommendations are available for .
Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,199.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 794.62
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Latest News about 0821.HK

BRIEF-Value Convergence Co to buy convertible bonds with principal amount of HK$153.6 mln for HK$400 mln​

* ‍Co to purchase convertible bonds with principal amount of HK$153.6 million for consideration of HK$400 million from Pacific Alliance ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Value Convergence Holdings enters MOU with an independent third party

* Company entered into a legally binding memorandum of understanding with an independent third party

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Value Convergence Holdings says HY loss attributable about HK$10.1 mln, down 60 pct

* HY loss attributable to shareholders amounted to approximately HK$10.1 million, down 60 percent

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Value Convergence announces placing of new shares under general mandate

* Company to place up to an aggregate of 132 million placing shares at a price of HK$0.91 per placing share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Value Convergence Holdings expects to record a decrease in loss attributable for HY

* Expected to record a decrease in unaudited consolidated loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 june 2017

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Value Convergence to place up to 132 mln shares at HK$0.93 per share

* Co to place up to an aggregate of 132 million placing shares to not less than six placees at a price of HK$0.93 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Jul 2017
