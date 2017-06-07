Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823.HK)
0823.HK on Hong Kong Stock
66.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
66.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.20 (+0.30%)
HK$0.20 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
HK$66.40
HK$66.40
Open
HK$66.00
HK$66.00
Day's High
HK$66.70
HK$66.70
Day's Low
HK$65.80
HK$65.80
Volume
3,776,447
3,776,447
Avg. Vol
3,935,798
3,935,798
52-wk High
HK$66.70
HK$66.70
52-wk Low
HK$48.55
HK$48.55
About
Link Real Estate Investment Trust is a Hong Kong-based real estate investment trust (REIT). It is also a constituent of the Hang Seng Index. The investment objectives of the Fund are to deliver sustainable growth and to create long-term value for its unitholders. It invests in a portfolio of properties, including retail... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$139,802.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,199.88
|Dividend:
|1.17
|Yield (%):
|3.59
Financials
BRIEF-Link Real Estate Investment Trust says DPU for year increased by 10.8%
* Distribution per unit (DPU) for year increased by 10.8 pct to HK228.41 cents