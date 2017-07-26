New World Department Store China Ltd (0825.HK)
0825.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
New World Department Store China Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of department stores. The Company operates through two segments. Department Store and Other Related Businesses segment is engaged in the operation of department stores under the brand New World, as well... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,782.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,686.15
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-New World Department Store China updates on privatisation offer
* As at 4 :00 p.m. On 26 July, offeror received valid acceptances in respect of 330.6 million offer shares representing about 70.76% of offer shares
BRIEF-New World Department Store China updates on proposed privatisation
* Offeror concert party(ies) will purchase not more than 45.5 million NWDSC shares in aggregate on market
BRIEF-New World Development updates on privatisation to acquire New World Department store China
* Updates on privatisation by way of offer by UBS AG Hong Kong branch to acquire all shares of new world department store China
BRIEF-New World Department Store China seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of New World Department Store China Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On June 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: