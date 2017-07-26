BRIEF-New World Department Store China updates on privatisation offer * As at 4 :00 p.m. On 26 July, offeror received valid acceptances in respect of 330.6 million offer shares representing about 70.76% of offer shares

BRIEF-New World Department Store China updates on proposed privatisation * Offeror concert party(ies) will purchase not more than 45.5 million NWDSC shares in aggregate on market

BRIEF-New World Development updates on privatisation to acquire New World Department store China * Updates on privatisation by way of offer by UBS AG Hong Kong branch to acquire all shares of new world department store China