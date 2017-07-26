Edition:
New World Department Store China Ltd (0825.HK)

0825.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.70
Open
HK$1.70
Day's High
HK$1.70
Day's Low
HK$1.69
Volume
567,000
Avg. Vol
4,404,087
52-wk High
HK$2.19
52-wk Low
HK$0.98

About

New World Department Store China Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of department stores. The Company operates through two segments. Department Store and Other Related Businesses segment is engaged in the operation of department stores under the brand New World, as well... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.17
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,782.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,686.15
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Latest News about 0825.HK

BRIEF-New World Department Store China updates on privatisation offer

* As at 4 :00 p.m. On 26 July, offeror received valid acceptances in respect of 330.6 million offer shares representing about 70.76% of offer shares

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-New World Department Store China updates on proposed privatisation

* Offeror concert party(ies) will purchase not more than 45.5 million NWDSC shares in aggregate on market

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-New World Development updates on privatisation to acquire New World Department store China

* Updates on privatisation by way of offer by UBS AG Hong Kong branch to acquire all shares of new world department store China

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-New World Department Store China seeks trading halt

* Trading in shares of New World Department Store China Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On June 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jun 2017
