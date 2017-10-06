Central China Real Estate Ltd (0832.HK)
3.79HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.02 (+0.53%)
HK$3.77
HK$3.80
HK$3.80
HK$3.66
13,033,324
5,304,717
HK$3.82
HK$1.54
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,730.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,445.49
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|3.25
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Central china says Group achieved property contracted sales of RMB4,183 million in Sept 2017
* Group achieved property contracted sales of RMB4,183 million in Sept 2017 representing a year-on-year increase of 133.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Central China Real Estate updates on August, 2017 property contracted sales
* In August 2017, group's property contracted sales were RMB1,909 million Source text: (bit.ly/2gKPazW) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says HY net profit RMB405 mln
* hy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for period amounted to rmb405 million, an increase of 58.7%
BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says Henan Zhiteng enters equity transfer agreement
* CCRE China as guarantor of purchaser & Henan Zhiteng as purchaser entered into equity transfer agreement
BRIEF-Central China Real Estate expects to record an increase in profit for HY
* For HY group expects to record an increase in profit attributable to shareholders of no less than 50 pct
BRIEF-Central China Real Estate announces consent solicitation
* Announced solicitation of consents to certain proposed amendments to indentures by and between co, unit guarantors and trustee
BRIEF-Central China Real Estate posts July property contracted sales of RMB1,296 mln
* In month of July 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB1,296 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Central China Real Estate Ltd updates on establishment of joint venture
* Entered into JVA through an unit with other JV partners in relation to establishment of Joint Venture
BRIEF-Central China Real Estate signs management entrustment contracts
* Co entered into management entrustment contracts for developing real estate projects with certain parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Central China Real Estate enters into purchase agreement
* Entered into purchase agreement with Deutsche Bank, Haitong International, UBS and VTB Capital in connection with issue of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: