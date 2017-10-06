BRIEF-Central china says ‍Group achieved property contracted sales of RMB4,183 million in Sept 2017 * Group achieved property contracted sales of RMB4,183 million in Sept 2017 representing a year-on-year increase of 133.1 percent ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate updates on August, 2017 property contracted sales * In August 2017, group's property contracted sales were RMB1,909 million

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says HY net profit RMB405 mln * hy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for period amounted to rmb405 million, an increase of 58.7%

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says Henan Zhiteng enters equity transfer agreement * CCRE China as guarantor of purchaser & Henan Zhiteng as purchaser entered into equity transfer agreement

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate expects to record an increase in profit for HY * For HY group expects to record an increase in profit attributable to shareholders of no less than 50 pct

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate announces consent solicitation * Announced solicitation of consents to certain proposed amendments to indentures by and between co, unit guarantors and trustee​

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate posts July property contracted sales of RMB1,296 mln * In month of July 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB1,296 million

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate Ltd updates on establishment of joint venture * Entered into JVA through an unit with other JV partners in relation to establishment of Joint Venture

BRIEF-Central China Real Estate signs management entrustment contracts * Co entered into management entrustment contracts for developing real estate projects with certain parties