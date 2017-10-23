Edition:
China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd (0836.HK)

0836.HK on Hong Kong Stock

14.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.08 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$13.92
Open
HK$13.90
Day's High
HK$14.10
Day's Low
HK$13.84
Volume
8,653,651
Avg. Vol
6,785,369
52-wk High
HK$16.36
52-wk Low
HK$11.86

About

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the investment, development and operation of power plants. The Company operates through three segments. Thermal Power segment is engaged in the investment, development, operation and management of coal-fired... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$68,693.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,810.44
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 6.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.93 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0836.HK

Engie seeks better offers for Australian coal-fired power plant: bidder

MELBOURNE France's Engie SA has pressed for higher bids for its Loy Yang B coal-fired power plant in Australia following the release of a national energy security plan that encourages the use of coal, one of the bidders said on Monday.

1:49pm IST

Engie seeks better offers for Australian coal-fired power plant -bidder

* China Resources Power, CTFE's Alinta submit new bids -Delta MD

1:41pm IST
