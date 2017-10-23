Eva Precision Industrial Holdings Ltd (0838.HK)
0838.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.94%)
HK$0.01 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
HK$1.06
HK$1.06
Open
HK$1.08
HK$1.08
Day's High
HK$1.08
HK$1.08
Day's Low
HK$1.05
HK$1.05
Volume
1,050,000
1,050,000
Avg. Vol
2,028,328
2,028,328
52-wk High
HK$1.38
HK$1.38
52-wk Low
HK$0.83
HK$0.83
About
EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture of stamping molds and plastic injection molds. The Company operates through three segments. Metal Stamping segment is engaged in the design and fabrication of metal stamping molds and the manufacture... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,918.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,809.82
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|1.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09