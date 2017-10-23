Glorious Property Holdings Ltd (0845.HK)
0845.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
HK$0.84
Open
HK$0.84
Day's High
HK$0.85
Day's Low
HK$0.84
Volume
5,941,000
Avg. Vol
4,175,330
52-wk High
HK$1.35
52-wk Low
HK$0.70
About
Glorious Property Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company’s main businesses include the development and sales of residential and commercial properties in China. Its commercial properties include retail properties, office buildings and hotels. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$6,701.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,792.65
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09