BRIEF-Maoye International announces issuance of senior guaranteed notes due 2018 * Co entered into purchase agreement with initial purchasers and subsidiary guarantors in connection with proposed notes issue​

BRIEF-Maoye International issues profit guidance * group expects to record approximately rmb550 million to rmb650 million in consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017

BRIEF-Maoye International updates on termination of proposed Maoye Commercial placing​ * Parties agreed to terminate Chongqing Maoye agreement due to certain changes in market conditions