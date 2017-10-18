Maoye International Holdings Ltd (0848.HK)
0848.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Maoye International Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of department stores. The Company operates through three segments. The Operation of Department Stores segment is engaged in concessionaire sales, the direct sales of merchandise and the leasing of commercial... (more)
|Beta:
|1.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,472.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,140.33
|Dividend:
|0.00
|Yield (%):
|0.34
BRIEF-Maoye International announces issuance of senior guaranteed notes due 2018
* Co entered into purchase agreement with initial purchasers and subsidiary guarantors in connection with proposed notes issue
BRIEF-Maoye International issues profit guidance
* group expects to record approximately rmb550 million to rmb650 million in consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017
BRIEF-Maoye International updates on termination of proposed Maoye Commercial placing
* Parties agreed to terminate Chongqing Maoye agreement due to certain changes in market conditions
BRIEF-Maoye International announces disposal of Ping An shares
* Group is expected to recognise a gain of approximately RMB33 million as a result of disposal