BRIEF-Microport Scientific posts HY profit attributable of $21.4 mln * HY profit attributable to equity shareholders us$21.4 million, up 355.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Microport Scientific Corp announces proposed transfer of equity interest in Mp Cardioflow * Announces proposed transfer of equity interest in mp cardioflow and proposed capital increase of mp cardioflow

BRIEF-Microport Scientific expects net profit of about $20 mln for HY ended 30 June 2017 * Group is expected to record a net profit of approximately $20 million for six months ended 30 june 2017