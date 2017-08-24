MicroPort Scientific Corp (0853.HK)
0853.HK on Hong Kong Stock
8.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.31 (+3.90%)
Prev Close
HK$7.95
Open
HK$7.95
Day's High
HK$8.43
Day's Low
HK$7.95
Volume
2,357,009
Avg. Vol
1,941,896
52-wk High
HK$8.43
52-wk Low
HK$5.11
About
MicroPort Scientific Corporation is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of medical products. The Company operates through seven segments. Orthopedics Devices segment researches, develops, manufactures and sells orthopedics devices. Cardiovascular Devices segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,565.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,447.34
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|0.26
Financials
BRIEF-Microport Scientific posts HY profit attributable of $21.4 mln
* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders us$21.4 million, up 355.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Microport Scientific Corp announces proposed transfer of equity interest in Mp Cardioflow
* Announces proposed transfer of equity interest in mp cardioflow and proposed capital increase of mp cardioflow
BRIEF-Microport Scientific expects net profit of about $20 mln for HY ended 30 June 2017
* Group is expected to record a net profit of approximately $20 million for six months ended 30 june 2017
BRIEF-Microport Scientific updates on transfer of interest in Microport Endovascular Shanghai
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu