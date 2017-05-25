VSTECS Holdings Ltd (0856.HK)
0856.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.10 (+3.12%)
Prev Close
HK$3.20
Open
HK$3.17
Day's High
HK$3.32
Day's Low
HK$3.17
Volume
1,330,800
Avg. Vol
869,008
52-wk High
HK$3.32
52-wk Low
HK$1.99
About
VSTECS Holdings Limited, formerly VST Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the distribution of information technology (IT) products. The Company operates through three segments. Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of IT products for commercial and consumer... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,927.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,454.56
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|4.59
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.88
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.13
|14.09
BRIEF-VST Holdings' unit enters JV agreement with unit of Tsinghua Holdings
* Unit entered into JV agreement with unit and an associate of tsinghua holdings for establishing jv company