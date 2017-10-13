Edition:
PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)

0857.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.97HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
HK$5.01
Open
HK$5.01
Day's High
HK$5.02
Day's Low
HK$4.91
Volume
88,322,452
Avg. Vol
101,474,300
52-wk High
HK$6.38
52-wk Low
HK$4.72

PetroChina Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and distribution of oil and gas. The Company mainly operates through four business segments. The Exploration and Production segment is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and sales of crude oil and natural gas.... (more)

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,624,923.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 183,021.00
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 1.13

PETROCHINA EXPRESSES INTEREST IN IRAQ'S NASSIRIYA OIL REFINERY - IRAQ OIL MINISTRY

13 Oct 2017

Breakingviews - China’s oil giants brace for electric car crash

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's moves to slash reliance on the internal combustion engine signal tough times for the country's oil majors. A push into new energy vehicles (NEVs) – including battery-powered and hybrid cars – could curb demand for black gold. Sinopec and PetroChina will be hardest hit. The policy will also add to downward pressure on global crude prices.

09 Oct 2017

07 Oct 2017

08 Sep 2017

China's teapot plants form new club to beat rivals, but will it work?

* New alliance to have 1 mln bpd crude oil import quotas -exec

08 Sep 2017

23 Aug 2017

23 Aug 2017

23 Aug 2017

23 Aug 2017

09 Aug 2017
