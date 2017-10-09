Edition:
O Luxe Holdings Ltd (0860.HK)

0860.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+3.11%)
Prev Close
HK$1.61
Open
HK$1.61
Day's High
HK$1.67
Day's Low
HK$1.60
Volume
6,510,000
Avg. Vol
19,506,122
52-wk High
HK$1.87
52-wk Low
HK$0.62

Chart for

About

O Luxe Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the trading of jewelry products and watches. The Company operates through five segments. Exports segment is engaged in the exporting of manufactured jewelry products and writing instruments. Domestic segment is engaged in the retailing... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.78
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$9,228.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,661.94
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings Ltd names ‍Ho Chi Kit as CEO

* ‍Wong Chi Ming, Jeffry resigns as ceo with effect from 9 october​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings enters MOU with EV power Holding

* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with EV power Holding in relation to investment in electric vehicle charging business​

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings updates on sale of shares by controlling shareholder

* Been informed by Prestige Rich, controlling shareholder of co & co owned by Zhang that Prestige Rich entered share purchase agreement

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings unit enters into loan agreement with Yarra Charming

* Unit Chance Achieve Ltd entered into loan agreement with Yarra Charming Ltd

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings requests trading halt

* Requests trading halt pending ‍announcement of company in relation to a major transaction of company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-O luxe says trading in shares will be halted on July 7

* Trading in shares of O Luxe Holdings Limited will be halted at on July 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings enters deal with Clever Trade Investment

* ‍company agreed to sell a 60% equity interest in power boom​

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings posts HY profit attributable of HK$34.1 mln

* HY revenue from continuing operations HK$233.4 million versus HK$186.6 million

19 May 2017
