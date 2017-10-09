O Luxe Holdings Ltd (0860.HK)
23 Oct 2017
About
Overall
Financials
BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings Ltd names Ho Chi Kit as CEO
* Wong Chi Ming, Jeffry resigns as ceo with effect from 9 october Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings enters MOU with EV power Holding
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with EV power Holding in relation to investment in electric vehicle charging business
BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings updates on sale of shares by controlling shareholder
* Been informed by Prestige Rich, controlling shareholder of co & co owned by Zhang that Prestige Rich entered share purchase agreement
BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings unit enters into loan agreement with Yarra Charming
* Unit Chance Achieve Ltd entered into loan agreement with Yarra Charming Ltd
BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement of company in relation to a major transaction of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-O luxe says trading in shares will be halted on July 7
* Trading in shares of O Luxe Holdings Limited will be halted at on July 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings enters deal with Clever Trade Investment
* company agreed to sell a 60% equity interest in power boom
BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings posts HY profit attributable of HK$34.1 mln
* HY revenue from continuing operations HK$233.4 million versus HK$186.6 million