Digital China Holdings Ltd (0861.HK)
0861.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.77HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.77HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.63%)
HK$0.03 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
HK$4.74
HK$4.74
Open
HK$4.74
HK$4.74
Day's High
HK$4.79
HK$4.79
Day's Low
HK$4.69
HK$4.69
Volume
2,443,056
2,443,056
Avg. Vol
3,755,949
3,755,949
52-wk High
HK$7.15
HK$7.15
52-wk Low
HK$4.33
HK$4.33
About
Digital China Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in the provision of integrated information technology (IT) services. The Company operates through three segments. The Digital China Information Technology Service Company Ltd. (DCITS) segment is engaged in proprietary software, services, cloud... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.28
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,547.68
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,677.26
|Dividend:
|3.05
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.88
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.13
|14.09
BRIEF-Digital China expects loss for HY ended 30 June 2017 to be in range of about HK$320 mln to HK$480 mln
* Expects that loss attributable for six months ended 30 june 2017 would be in range of approximately HK$320 million to HK$480 million
BRIEF-Digital China Holdings enters subscription agreement
* Company, HC International, seller and Beijing Huicong Internet Information Technology entered into subscription agreement
BRIEF-Digital China Holdings updates on possible acquisition of interest in HC International
* Announcement - framework agreement in repsect of possible disposal of interest in a joint venture company and possible acquisition of interest in Hc International, Inc.