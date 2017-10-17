China Medical System Holdings Ltd (0867.HK)
0867.HK on Hong Kong Stock
15.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.30 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
HK$15.00
Open
HK$15.36
Day's High
HK$15.36
Day's Low
HK$14.98
Volume
3,701,563
Avg. Vol
5,160,654
52-wk High
HK$15.52
52-wk Low
HK$11.50
About
China Medical System Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture, marketing, promotion and sales of pharmaceutical products. Its main products under direct network include Deanxit, Ursofalk, XinHuoSu, Salofalk, Bioflor and Augentropfen Stulln Mono Eye-drops, among... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$35,816.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,487.25
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|1.97
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-China Medical System says Sa Manlin resigned as executive director
* Sa Manlin resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Medical System Holdings Ltd says unit enters into agreement with Destiny Pharma Plc
* Unit entered into a binding investment, development and commercialisation framework agreement with Destiny Pharma Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Medical System Holdings says Sky United Trading enters facility agreement with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) as original lender and agent
* Sky United Trading Ltd and co enter facility agreement with standard chartered bank (hong kong) (original lender and agent)