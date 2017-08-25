Playmates Toys Ltd (0869.HK)
0869.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.79%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
HK$1.27
HK$1.27
Open
HK$1.27
HK$1.27
Day's High
HK$1.27
HK$1.27
Day's Low
HK$1.25
HK$1.25
Volume
768,000
768,000
Avg. Vol
1,947,591
1,947,591
52-wk High
HK$1.63
HK$1.63
52-wk Low
HK$1.15
HK$1.15
About
Playmates Toys Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of toys. The businesses of the Company include the design, development, marketing and distribution of toys and family entertainment activity products. The brands under the Company include Teenage Mutant Ninja... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,536.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,200.00
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|6.25
Financials
BRIEF-Playmates Toys posts HY profit attributable HK$36.6 million
* HY profit attributable to owners HK$36.6 million versus HK$95.2 million