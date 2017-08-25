Edition:
Playmates Toys Ltd (0869.HK)

0869.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
HK$1.27
Open
HK$1.27
Day's High
HK$1.27
Day's Low
HK$1.25
Volume
768,000
Avg. Vol
1,947,591
52-wk High
HK$1.63
52-wk Low
HK$1.15

Playmates Toys Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of toys. The businesses of the Company include the design, development, marketing and distribution of toys and family entertainment activity products. The brands under the Company include Teenage Mutant Ninja... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.32
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,536.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,200.00
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 6.25

Latest News about 0869.HK

BRIEF-Playmates Toys posts HY profit attributable HK$36.6 million

* HY profit attributable to owners HK$36.6 million versus HK$95.2 million

25 Aug 2017
