Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd (0874.HK)

0874.HK on Hong Kong Stock

24.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$1.65 (+7.19%)
Prev Close
HK$22.95
Open
HK$23.35
Day's High
HK$24.65
Day's Low
HK$22.90
Volume
10,986,000
Avg. Vol
1,702,782
52-wk High
HK$24.90
52-wk Low
HK$18.14

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited is engaged in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Company's segments are Great Southern TCM, Great Commerce, Great Health and Great Medical Care. The Company's Great South TCM includes research, development, manufacturing and sales for Chinese and western... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$50,598.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,625.79
Dividend: 0.32
Yield (%): 1.50

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about 0874.HK

BRIEF-Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical's 9-month net profit up 40.6 pct

Oct 22 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

22 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical says Wang Wenchu resigned as executive director

Aug 28 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd:

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical reports qtrly net profit of RMB 484.7 mln

April 26 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

26 Apr 2017
