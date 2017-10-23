Soundwill Holdings Ltd (0878.HK)
0878.HK on Hong Kong Stock
17.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
17.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.14 (-0.80%)
HK$-0.14 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
HK$17.40
HK$17.40
Open
HK$17.44
HK$17.44
Day's High
HK$17.44
HK$17.44
Day's Low
HK$17.22
HK$17.22
Volume
35,000
35,000
Avg. Vol
250,805
250,805
52-wk High
HK$20.55
HK$20.55
52-wk Low
HK$13.80
HK$13.80
About
SOUNDWILL HOLDINGS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property-related businesses. The Company mainly operates through four segments. The Property Assembly segment is engaged in the assembly and sales of properties. The Property Development segment is engaged in the development of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,906.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|283.31
|Dividend:
|0.20
|Yield (%):
|1.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09