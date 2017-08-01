SJM Holdings Ltd (0880.HK)
0880.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
6.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-0.87%)
HK$-0.06 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
HK$6.86
HK$6.86
Open
HK$6.91
HK$6.91
Day's High
HK$6.91
HK$6.91
Day's Low
HK$6.76
HK$6.76
Volume
3,537,168
3,537,168
Avg. Vol
10,408,384
10,408,384
52-wk High
HK$8.60
HK$8.60
52-wk Low
HK$5.18
HK$5.18
About
SJM Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in gaming operation businesses. The Company mainly operates through two segments. The Gaming Operations segment is engaged in the operation of casinos and related facilities. This segment includes very important person (VIP) businesses, mass... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$39,714.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,657.38
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|3.28
Financials
BRIEF-SJM Holdings posts HY total revenue of HK$ 20.64 billion
* HY total group revenue HK$ 20,641 million versus HK$21,042 million
Macau casino SJM reports 12.9 pct fall in first half profit
HONG KONG, Aug 1 Macau casino SJM Holdings reported a 12.9 percent fall in first-half net profit on Tuesday, hit by rising competition in the world's biggest casino hub which has eaten away at its market share.