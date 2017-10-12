Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd (0881.HK)
0881.HK on Hong Kong Stock
17.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
HK$17.12
Open
HK$17.18
Day's High
HK$17.40
Day's Low
HK$17.04
Volume
3,091,849
Avg. Vol
3,516,581
52-wk High
HK$19.16
52-wk Low
HK$6.27
About
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the distribution of automobiles. The Company’s main businesses include the sales of automobiles and automobile-related products, as well as the provision of automobile-related services. Its automobile-related products include... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$38,494.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,267.06
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|1.77
BRIEF-Zhongsheng Group to issue convertible bonds of HK$2,350 mln
* Entered into bond subscription agreement to issue convertible bonds of HK$2,350 mln due 2018