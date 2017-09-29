Edition:
CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK)

0883.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.89HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
HK$9.96
Open
HK$9.99
Day's High
HK$10.02
Day's Low
HK$9.82
Volume
57,932,285
Avg. Vol
72,230,018
52-wk High
HK$10.88
52-wk Low
HK$8.45

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$450,939.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 44,647.46
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 4.26

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about 0883.HK

GLOBAL LNG-Asian prices jump 10 percent on bullish tender results

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Asian spot LNG prices jumped more than 10 percent this week on bullish tender results, but the rally may lose steam as prices near oil-link contract parity levels ahead of a public holiday in China and South Korea next week.

29 Sep 2017

Philippines to explore for oil and gas with China near disputed waters

MANILA The Philippines said on Thursday it was pursuing a long-delayed oil and gas exploration project with Chinese state-owned entity CNOOC Ltd and a Canada-listed company in an area near disputed waters in the South China Sea.

28 Sep 2017

Philippines to explore for oil and gas with China near disputed waters

MANILA, Sept 28 The Philippines said on Thursday it was pursuing a long-delayed oil and gas exploration project with Chinese state-owned entity CNOOC Ltd and a Canada-listed company in an area near disputed waters in the South China Sea.

28 Sep 2017

UPDATE 4-Exxon Mobil bets on Brazil, buys 10 oil blocks in auction

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 Exxon Mobil Corp vastly expanded its presence in Brazil on Wednesday, winning 10 blocks in the country's 14th round of bidding for oil exploration and production rights, helping the cash-strapped nation fetch a record 3.8 billion reais ($1.19 billion).

28 Sep 2017

CNOOC, Repsol fetch oil blocs in Brazil's round

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 China's CNOOC and Spain's Repsol fetched oil blocs in the Espírito Santo basin off the coast of Brazil in a oil round on Monday, oil regulator ANP said.

27 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-China's CNOOC ends feasibility study for Western Canadian LNG terminal

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 14 China's CNOOC Ltd said on Thursday it will end the feasibility study for its (LNG) export terminal on British Columbia's coast due to low global commodity prices, in the latest setback for Canada's energy industry.

14 Sep 2017

CNOOC's Nexen ends LNG feasibility study in western Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 14 CNOOC Ltd's Nexen Energy and Inpex Corp will end the feasibility study for the Aurora liquefied natural gas project in Canada's British Columbia province, the former company said in a statement on Thursday.

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-BP and Bridas to combine PAE and Axion Energy

* HAS AGREED WITH BRIDAS CORP TO INTEGRATE PAN AMERICAN ENERGY AND THE DOWNSTREAM COMPANY AXION ENERGY TO PRODUCE A 50:50 OWNED INTEGRATED OIL AND GAS COMPANY

11 Sep 2017

Alberta regulators charge Nexen Energy over 2015 pipeline spill

CALGARY, Alberta Alberta regulators on Thursday charged Nexen Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd , for a pipeline spill in July 2015 at the company's Long Lake oil sands facility that leaked around 31,500 barrels of bitumen emulsion.

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Hiscox Q1 gross written premiums up, picks Luxembourg as EU base

* Q1 gross written premiums grew by 17.3 pct to 751.2 million stg (2016: 640.5 million stg)

09 May 2017
