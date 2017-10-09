BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group's ‍unit enters agreement with Qingdao Yinshengtai Group * ‍Unit entered into cooperation framework agreement with Qingdao Yinshengtai Group Co Ltd​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group updates on September sales figures​ * In Sept group's contracted sales amounted to about RMB8.01 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Fitch Upgrades CIFI to 'BB' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded China-based property developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. CIFI's attributable contracted sales have continued to increase strongly since Fitch placed the rating on Positive Ou

BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group entered into joint venture agreement with Henderson China and Vantage Leader * Entered into joint venture agreement with Henderson China and Vantage Leader

Fitch Rates China Aoyuan's Proposed USD Notes 'BB-(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Aoyuan Property Group Limited's (BB-/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes an expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating. The notes are rated at the same level as Aoyuan's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRI

BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group says group's contracted sales for August amounted to about RMB5.20 bln * In August 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB5.20 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group announces transferrable term loan facility * Entered transferrable term loan facility of US$135 million (with greenshoe option of additional US$265 million) Source text: (bit.ly/2iW1EWl) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group updates on facility letter relating to a 3- year term loan facility * Accepted facility letter relating to a 3- year term loan facility of up to hk$500 million offered by chiyu banking corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits hold up but Cifi falls SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (IFR) - Asian credits were holding steady on Wednesday amid mixed regional equity markets.