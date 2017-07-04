Rentian Technology Holdings Ltd (0885.HK)
0885.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.38
HK$0.38
Open
HK$0.38
HK$0.38
Day's High
HK$0.38
HK$0.38
Day's Low
HK$0.37
HK$0.37
Volume
176,144,700
176,144,700
Avg. Vol
9,633,810
9,633,810
52-wk High
HK$0.56
HK$0.56
52-wk Low
HK$0.36
HK$0.36
About
RENTIAN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. The Company mainly operates through two segments. Investing segment is engaged in the investment in securities and others. IoT and Related Businesses segment is engaged in IoT and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,236.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|11,148.39
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|79.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.26
|14.09
BRIEF-Rentian Technology's unit ED Group expects to record increase in six-mnth loss
* Unit ED Group expects to record increase in unrealized loss of about HK$34 million for six months ended 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Rentian Technology Holdings entered into placing agreement
* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent