Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd (0895.HK)

0895.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.62HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
HK$12.66
Open
HK$12.50
Day's High
HK$12.66
Day's Low
HK$12.38
Volume
730,725
Avg. Vol
950,478
52-wk High
HK$14.02
52-wk Low
HK$10.08

Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in waste treatment businesses. The Company operates through seven segments. Industrial Waste Recycling segment is engaged in the recycling of industrial waste. Industrial Waste Treatment and Disposal segment is engaged in the landfill,... (more)

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$15,379.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 886.86
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 1.22

