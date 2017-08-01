Huaneng Power International Inc (0902.HK)
0902.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL,INC. is a China-based company principally engaged in the development, construction, operation and management of power plants. The Company mainly operates through the generation and sale of electric power. The Company also provides supply of heat. The Company operates its business both in domestic... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$108,518.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15,200.38
|Dividend:
|0.33
|Yield (%):
|6.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.93
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
China's Huaneng Power H1 net profit plunges on high coal prices
SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Huaneng Power , the listed arm of China's biggest power generator, saw its first-half net profit plummet 96 percent, hit by a sharp rise in coal prices.