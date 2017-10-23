Edition:
India

CPMC Holdings Ltd (0906.HK)

0906.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
HK$5.29
Open
HK$5.35
Day's High
HK$5.37
Day's Low
HK$5.15
Volume
1,580,000
Avg. Vol
2,391,390
52-wk High
HK$5.38
52-wk Low
HK$3.52

Chart for

About

CMPC Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in packaging production. The Company operates through three segments. The Tinplate Packaging segment is engaged in the production of tinplate packaging products, including three-piece beverage cans, food cans, aerosol cans, metal caps,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,567.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,174.56
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 4.11

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates