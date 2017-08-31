Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd (0911.HK)
0911.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
HK$0.12
Open
HK$0.12
Day's High
HK$0.12
Day's Low
HK$0.12
Volume
21,472,500
Avg. Vol
54,563,510
52-wk High
HK$0.17
52-wk Low
HK$0.07
About
Qianhai Health Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the trading of ginseng. The Company’s main businesses include the purchasing of ginseng from Canada and the United States and the wholesales of ginseng products. The Company operates through four segments. Cultivated Ginseng... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,955.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|17,004.05
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.66
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.39
|14.09
BRIEF-Qianhai Health Holdings' Yeung Wing Kong resigns as executive director
* Yeung Wing Kong has resigned as an executive director with effect from 31 Aug. 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2elkssM) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Qianhai Health enters strategic cooperation agreement with Zhejiang Medical Healthcare Group
* Company and Zhejiang Medical Healthcare Group Limited entered into strategic cooperation agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Qianhai Health posts HY profit attributable HK$18.166 million
* HY profit attributable hk$18.166 million versus loss of hk$129.872 million
BRIEF-Qianhai Health expects net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017
* Expected result due to absence of expenses related to recognition of write-down on inventories
