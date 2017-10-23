Daohe Global Group Ltd (0915.HK)
0915.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-1.20%)
HK$-0.03 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
HK$2.50
HK$2.50
Open
HK$2.53
HK$2.53
Day's High
HK$2.55
HK$2.55
Day's Low
HK$2.39
HK$2.39
Volume
5,329,000
5,329,000
Avg. Vol
8,231,570
8,231,570
52-wk High
HK$4.52
HK$4.52
52-wk Low
HK$0.74
HK$0.74
About
Daohe Global Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of garments, accessories and household products. The Company operates through two segments. Sales of Merchandise segment is engaged in the design, purchasing and sales of garments, fashion accessories, hard goods and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,030.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,509.59
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|0.17
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.