Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd (0921.HK)
0921.HK on Hong Kong Stock
10.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.10 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
HK$10.48
Open
HK$10.50
Day's High
HK$10.72
Day's Low
HK$10.34
Volume
6,468,000
Avg. Vol
2,754,528
52-wk High
HK$13.84
52-wk Low
HK$5.72
About
Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co.,Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of home electric appliances. The Company’s main products include barrel washing machines, rotary drum washing machines, on-hook air conditioners, cabinet air conditioners, side by side... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$18,137.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,362.72
|Dividend:
|0.34
|Yield (%):
|3.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|119.21
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.94
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.28
|14.09
BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings enters wealth management deals
* Enters wealth management deals with industrial bank to subscribe for RMB200 million, RMB 200 million and RMB 400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical says unit entered into 16th wealth management agreement
* Hisense kelon electrical -hisense (beijing) electric entered into sixteenth wealth management agreement to subscribe for wealth management product
BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical's H1 net profit up 20.2 pct y/y
Aug 10 Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd * Says H1 net profit up 20.2 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2fvb75H Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings to sell equity interest in a subsidiary
Aug 3 Hisense Kelon electrical Holdings Company Ltd :
BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical says SPD Bank as issuer entered into fifteenth wealth management agreement
July 6 Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd :
BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 12
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 11
BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical in financial JV deal with partners
April 26 Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd