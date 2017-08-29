Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd (0925.HK)
0925.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.34HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in logistics infrastructure businesses and the provision of related services. The Company operates through two segments. The Properties segment is engaged in the development and leasing of commercial properties in Mainland... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Beijing Properties (Holdings) says HY revenue hk$162.8 million
* HY loss attributable to shareholders of co hk$115.1 million versus loss of hk$107 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Beijing Properties terminates acquisition of 49% equity interest in Bellomonte S. A
* Announces termination of connected and discloseable transaction acquisition of 49 pct equity interest in Bellomonte S. A
BRIEF-Beijing Properties (Holdings) Company entered into guarantee agreement
* Company, as guarantor, entered into guarantee agreement in favour of the bank
BRIEF-Beijing Properties updates on subscription for MillenMin Shares
* Refers to discloseable transaction of subscription for MillenMin shares & subscription receipts, disposal of interest in Bellomonte
BRIEF-Beijing Properties appoints Cheng Ching Fu as CFO
* Cheng Ching Fu has been appointed as an executive director and chief financial officer of co