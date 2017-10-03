Edition:
China LNG Group Ltd (0931.HK)

0931.HK on Hong Kong Stock

China LNG Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in natural gas-related businesses, property investment, money lending and the trading of securities. The Company operates through four segments. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) segment includes three businesses. It provides finance through finance... (more)

BRIEF-China LNG Group says in negotiations with Enterprise Energy regarding LNG development in PRC

* In negotiation with Enterprise Energy in reaching cooperation in LNG upstream, midstream & downstream development in PRC

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Lng Group in negotiation to reach strategic cooperation with an energy company

* Is in negotiation with a state- owned enterprise energy co in reaching a strategic cooperation in lng upstream, midstream and downstream development

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China LNG Group and Jiangyin Management to collaborate on construction project

* Company and Jiangyin Management committee entered into a strategic investment agreement

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China LNG Group enters into Investment Cooperation Agreement

* Investment cooperation agreement entered into with people's government of Shaanxi Province Fuping County Zhuangli Town

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China LNG Groups board proposes share consolidation

* Proposes to consolidate every 10 existing shares of par value of HK$0.002 each of co into 1 consolidated share of par value of HK$0.02 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China LNG Group updates on disposal of equity interest

* On 1 June 2017, China LNG Limited and Key Fit Group Limited entered into agreement for disposal of equity interest for us$52.2mln

09 Jun 2017
