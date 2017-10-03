BRIEF-China LNG Group says in negotiations with Enterprise Energy regarding LNG development in PRC * In negotiation with Enterprise Energy in reaching cooperation in LNG upstream, midstream & downstream development in PRC

BRIEF-China Lng Group in negotiation to reach strategic cooperation with an energy company * Is in negotiation with a state- owned enterprise energy co in reaching a strategic cooperation in lng upstream, midstream and downstream development

BRIEF-China LNG Group and Jiangyin Management to collaborate on construction project * Company and Jiangyin Management committee entered into a strategic investment agreement

BRIEF-China LNG Group enters into Investment Cooperation Agreement * Investment cooperation agreement entered into with people's government of Shaanxi Province Fuping County Zhuangli Town

BRIEF-China LNG Groups board proposes share consolidation * Proposes to consolidate every 10 existing shares of par value of HK$0.002 each of co into 1 consolidated share of par value of HK$0.02 each